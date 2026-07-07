'No Political Interference': Cops On Guwahati Road Rage Investigation

The investigation into the road rage assault incident on Guwahati's newly opened Maharaja Prithu Flyover was carried out without any political interference, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain said on Tuesday, while briefing the media on the progress of the case.

Addressing a press conference, Jain said the incident took place on Sunday night after a dispute between two vehicles on the flyover escalated into an assault. Police received the complaint the next day and immediately began an investigation.

During the probe, investigators traced the Thar SUV seen in the viral video to its owner, Abhilash Dutta. Based on the evidence collected, police arrested Dutta along with Minir Talukdar in connection with the assault.

Jain clarified that although a third individual was seen in the viral video, he was not arrested as the investigation found no evidence linking him to the assault.

Both accused were produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Their bail petitions were also rejected. According to the Joint CP, the court observed that incidents of road rage must be dealt with firmly to discourage such acts and send a strong message to society.

The victim sustained a serious injury to his forehead and required nine stitches. Police said his condition is now stable and officers have remained in regular contact with him since the incident.

Jain stressed that the investigation has been conducted strictly on the basis of evidence. He said legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the law, regardless of political affiliation or influence.

Dutta, a self-claimed youth leader, was accused of assaulting the victim following a traffic-related altercation on the Maharaja Prithu Flyover. An FIR was registered at Latashil Police Station, after which the investigation led to the arrest of Dutta and Talukdar.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and any further action will depend on additional evidence that emerges during the probe.