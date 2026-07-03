Ghaziabad Boy, 17, Dies After Assault Over Road Rage Incident, 2 Arrested

Two men have been arrested over the death of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted following a road rage incident in Ghaziabad's Loni Border area, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Zaid (17), a resident of Mustafabad Colony, was returning home with his friends on a motorcycle after visiting a swimming pool on the Behta Hajipur canal road on Monday when the two-wheeler collided with a car near the Indraprastha Gas Plant crossing.

An argument broke out after the collision, following which the occupants of the car -- Rahul Mavi alias Pahalwan, a property dealer, and Anuj Kasana -- allegedly forced Zaid into their vehicle and took him to Mavi's office nearby, police said.

According to police, an altercation took place at Mavi's office over compensation for the damage to the car, after which the accused allegedly assaulted the victim.

Zaid's friends took him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case was registered at the Loni Border police station on a complaint from the victim's brother, Shakir.

Ankur Vihar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amardeep Kumar Maurya said Mavi was arrested after police analysed CCTV footage, technical evidence and other leads.

During interrogation, Mavi admitted that he had taken Zaid to his office after the collision and assaulted him, police said, adding that the accused subsequently got to know that the teenager had died at the hospital.

Kasana was arrested from the Loni Border area on Thursday. The Maruti Baleno car allegedly used in the incident was also seized, police said, adding that the accused would be produced before a court for further legal proceedings.

The ACP said the arrests were made on the basis of CCTV footage, surveillance inputs and other technical evidence.

During questioning, Kasana allegedly admitted that they had taken Zaid to Mavi's office and assaulted him following an argument over compensation for the damage to the car.

Additional relevant sections have been invoked in the case based on the evidence collected and further legal action is underway, police said.

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