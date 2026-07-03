Did Farah Khan Ali Break Up With Bobby Deol Because Of Neelam? Sussanne Khan's Sister Reacts

Farah Khan Ali, an eminent Indian jewellery designer, opened up about the period when she was rumoured to be dating Bobby Deol. Clarifying the rumours, Farah said she and Bobby were "childhood sweethearts" and that their relationship was nothing like the kind of "dating" people assume today. She also addressed speculation that their breakup was accelerated after Neelam came into Bobby's life.

Neelam factor

Addressing rumours that she distanced herself because of Neelam, Farah told Vickey Lalwani that Neelam is also a dear friend and that there was never any fallout between them.

According to her, Neelam entered Bobby's life after Farah and Bobby's teenage bond had already ended, and there was no truth to suggestions of a breakup or conflict.

Bobby Deol and Neelam were in a relationship before Bobby made his Bollywood debut.

Had a massive crush on him

Talking about her relationship with Bobby Deol, Farah said, "We were childhood sweethearts. I had a massive crush on him. He had a massive crush on me. And that's it. I mean, nothing more. We held hands. We wrote letters to each other. That's it. No dating? No. I mean, in those days it wasn't like today. I was 16, Bobby was 17. That was around 40 years ago; life was very different. Today it's not the same when you're 16 and 17."

Farah Khan Ali also said she shares an amicable relationship with Bobby's wife, Tanya Deol.

Reflecting on their relationship and friendship, she added, "Probably today he is one of my closest friends, and so is Tanya, his wife, whom I adore from the bottom of my heart."

Recent meet-up

Bobby Deol recently attended the launch of Farah's starry store. Dedicating the launch to her mother, Zarine Khan, who died last year, Farah shared an emotional note: "As my mother, Zarine Sanjay Khan, always used to say, 'Value people over things, for things can be replaced easily, while relationships take time and effort, and are therefore far more precious.' That is a belief I carry very deeply within me."

Background

Farah Khan Ali is the daughter of Sanjay Khan and the late Zarine Khan. She is the sister of Sussanne Khan. Her Instagram is a treasure trove of family posts.