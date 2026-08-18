Meet Puran Gabbi, <i>Awarapan 2</i> Villain And Wamiqa Gabbi's Brother

Puran Gabbi is one of the new faces to watch in Awarapan 2. The actor plays Zorawar, the antagonist in the Emraan Hashmi-led sequel, which released in theatres on August 14. While Puran may not yet be a familiar name to everyone, he has quietly built up acting credits over the years.

He Is Wamiqa Gabbi's Brother

Puran, whose full name is Haardik Puran Gabbi, comes from a family with strong links to the arts. His father, Govardhan Gabbi, is an author, while his mother, Raj Kaushal, is a teacher and educationist. Puran's sister is actor Wamiqa Gabbi.

He first worked in smaller production roles before appearing in films. He had a brief appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, where he was credited as Haardik Gabbi.

He was later seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which was released in 2020. Both were small parts, but they marked the beginning of his acting journey.

His Role In Black Warrant

Puran got more attention with Netflix's Black Warrant. The crime series, starring Zahan Kapoor, was based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.

In the series, Puran played Ranga. The show was created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh and explored the lives of prisoners and jail staff inside Tihar Prison.

Puran Is Also A Musician

There is another side to Puran that fans may not know about. Apart from acting, he makes independent music. He released his first single, Swim, in 2025.

The song has a special connection to his family. It was inspired by a poem written by his father.

Playing Zorawar In Awarapan 2

Puran's biggest role so far comes with Awarapan 2. In the film, he plays Zorawar, a criminal who becomes an important part of Shivam Pandit's story.

The sequel brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam, who is still dealing with the loss of his first love, Aaliyah. His life changes when he finds an abandoned baby girl and decides to look after her. He names her Aaliyah, keeping alive the memory of the woman he lost.

Years later, the girl is kidnapped after the death of her foster parents. Shivam sets out to find her, a journey that takes him to Bangkok and back into the criminal world he had left behind.