Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Messages, Greetings, Wishes, And Quotes

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: India is observing Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the country's most prominent leaders of the freedom movement. Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. The day is observed every year as Gandhi Jayanti and is a national holiday in India.

The occasion is associated with Gandhi's principles of non-violence, truth, simplicity and peaceful resistance. People across the country remember his contribution to India's freedom struggle and his message of peace and harmony.

Many people mark the occasion by visiting memorials, attending prayer meetings and sharing Gandhi Jayanti messages, greetings and quotes with family, friends and colleagues.

Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Wishes And Messages

Here are some messages that can be shared on Gandhi Jayanti:

Happy Gandhi Jayanti. May the values of truth, peace and non-violence inspire us every day.

On Gandhi Jayanti, let us remember the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and work towards a more peaceful society.

May Gandhi's message of peace, tolerance and compassion continue to inspire generations. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

Let us honour Mahatma Gandhi by choosing truth, kindness and non-violence in our daily lives.

Wishing everyone a peaceful and meaningful Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti also coincides with the International Day of Non-Violence, observed by the United Nations on October 2.

Mahatma Gandhi and the struggle for non-violence

The name of Mahatma Gandhi transcends the bounds of race, religion and nation-states, and has emerged as the prophetic voice of the twenty-first century. The world remembers Gandhi not just for his passionate adherence to the practice of non-violence and supreme humanism, but as the benchmark against which we test men and women in public life, political ideas and government policies, and the hopes and wishes of our shared planet.

In Mahatma Gandhi's thought, Ahimsa precludes not only the act of inflicting a physical injury, but also mental states like evil thoughts and hatred, unkind behaviour such as harsh words, dishonesty and lying, all of which he saw as manifestations of violence incompatible with Ahimsa. Gandhi believed Ahimsa to be a creative energy force, encompassing all interactions leading one's self to find Satya, "Divine Truth".

The day offers an opportunity to reflect on the values of peace, equality, compassion and non-violence and their relevance in everyday life.