Mahatma Gandhi Visualised Ideal Model Of Governance As 'Ram Rajya': NCERT Textbook

Mahatma Gandhi visualised an ideal model of governance as "Ram Rajya" rooted in principles of probity, transparency, compassion and welfare, according to a new Class 9 social science textbook prepared by the NCERT.

The book titled "Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2" was released on Tuesday, six months after the new academic session began. The first part of the textbook was released in June.

The chapter called "Governance and Public Policy" cites the Sanskrit saying "Prajasukhe sukham rajnah, prajanam cha hite hitam", which translates to "in the happiness of the people lies the happiness of the ruler, and in the interest of the people lies the interest of the ruler".

"Mahatma Gandhi visualised 'Ram Rajya' as an ideal model of governance, rooted in probity, transparency, compassion, welfare and people-centric orientation in governance and public policy. Gandhi's views on Ram Rajya reflect the collective imagination of Indians from their distant past to the present day," the textbook read.

It described Ram Rajya as "one of the best examples of good governance and a good collective life" as represented in the Ramayana and the 16th-century Ramcharitmanas.

The textbook also draws on the Mahabharata and the Vedic tradition to explain the idea that governance involves responsibilities towards society and is not limited to the exercise of power.

"From the Vedic period to the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, Indian tradition has consistently viewed governance as a sacred responsibility rather than merely a means of exercising power," the chapter said.

"Good governance was measured not only by the ruler's authority but by the peace, prosperity, justice and well-being in society," it added.

The chapter uses these references while discussing the broader concept of Rajdharma, or the duties and responsibilities associated with righteous governance.

The Part 2 textbook is part of the wider transition to revised Class 9 learning material under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The published syllabus of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) includes six chapters spanning history, geography, political science and economics.

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