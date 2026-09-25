NCERT Clarifies Class 9 Maths Draft, Says No Overall Topics Were Dropped

NCERT Class 9 Maths Draft: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) today addressed concerns over the draft Grade 9 Mathematics syllabus, clarifying that no major topics have been dropped. It said some topics have been integrated into other chapters rather than being retained as standalone chapters.

The NCERT said the draft syllabus was released as an initial proposal to seek feedback from teachers, students, authors, and educators. Based on the feedback received, the syllabus will be finalised and released in October by the NCERT/CBSE.

Grade 9 Maths: Lines And Angles, Euclidean Geometry

The NCERT said several key concepts and applications related to Lines and Angles are covered in Grade 9 Part 2 through the chapters "Propositions and Their Converses" (Chapter 9) and "Quadrilaterals" (Chapter 12).

It pointed out that there is already a dedicated chapter on Lines and Angles in Grade 6 Ganita Prakash (Chapter 2).

Similarly, key concepts of Euclidean geometry, including polygons, circles, and parallel and intersecting lines, are covered extensively across Chapters 5, 6, 9, 12 and 13 of the Grade 9 Mathematics textbook, the NCERT said.

Why NCERT Changed The Traditional Geometry Chapter

The NCERT said that, following extensive consultations with and feedback from teachers and educators, it was decided not to retain the traditional abstract chapter on axioms, theorems, and proofs as a standalone unit.

Instead, students will explore the core concepts and their applications across different chapters to develop conceptual understanding, it said.

The NCERT added that the new textbooks across curricular areas, including Mathematics and Social Science, have been developed to help learners achieve the suggested curricular goals, competencies, and learning outcomes in an integrated, experiential and meaningful manner, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

NCERT On Curriculum Goals And Chapterisation

The NCERT reiterated that under NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023, school curricula are to be understood and implemented through Curricular Goals, Competencies, and Learning Outcomes, rather than merely by counting the number of chapters in a textbook.

It said Curricular Goals define the broader aims of a subject at a particular stage, while Competencies describe what learners should be able to achieve by the end of that stage. Learning Outcomes provide observable milestones for planning teaching, learning and assessment in each grade.

"Textbooks are one of the teaching-learning resources that help realise these Goals, Competencies and Outcomes through a coherent organisation of content, activities, examples and opportunities for application," the NCERT said.

"The purpose of a textbook chapter is to support competency development; chapterisation is merely a pedagogical arrangement, not an end in itself," it added.

Why Algorithms Have Been Added To Grade 9 Maths

The NCERT also explained the inclusion of algorithms in the Grade 9 Mathematics curriculum, linking it to the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and computational thinking.

With the rapid advancement of AI, it said, it is important for students to understand concepts such as algorithms, data structures and running-time efficiency from a mathematical perspective.

"Modern AI is all based on mathematics," the NCERT said, adding that the NEP mandate for all students to learn computational thinking has become increasingly important.

Although a standalone module on AI is being developed, the NCERT said it was considered important for students to explore the mathematical concepts underlying AI in their Mathematics classes. Therefore, a chapter on algorithms was considered important for inclusion in Grade 9.

NCERT Advises Schools To Focus On Competencies

The NCERT advised schools, teachers, school boards, and other stakeholders to plan classroom processes and assessments with reference to the prescribed Competencies. It said that assessing curriculum coverage merely by comparing the number of printed chapter headings with entries in the syllabus document does not reflect the intent of competency-based education.