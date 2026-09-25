Mushtaq Khan Was Supposed To Star In <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Director's New Film: 'What A Legacy'

Bollywood lovers are yet to come to terms with the death of veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, who died on Thursday following a prolonged cancer battle. He was 62.

The death of the actor, who was best known for roles in Welcome, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Gadar, sent shockwaves among industry colleagues and fans.

Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi was one of his admirers who was left heartbroken after his death. According to Vishal Chaturvedi, whose film is a few crores away from hitting Rs 300 crore, he was set to star in the filmmaker's next movie.

"We were supposed to work together Mushtaq ji, what an actor you were, what a legacy you left! Om Shanti," the filmmaker wrote on X.

Several admirers are remembering Mushtaq Khan's dry wit in the iconic 2007 comedy movie Welcome where he played a goon called Ballu whose dialogue "Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada khiladi tha" still cracks up fans.

"People will remember you as a great hockey player..RIP," wrote one.

"National hockey player RIP sir," said another.

"Meri ek taang nakli hai RIP."

"Ballu bhai bahut yaad aaoge."

Several celebrities, including Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Raza Murad have condoled the death of Mushtaq Khan.

In an earlier interview, Mushtaq Khan had claimed that he was paid less than than Akshay Kumar's staff for Welcome.

"Akshay Kumar ke staff jis hotel mein the Dubai mein, waha pe main rehta tha during the shoot. Aur salary toh Akshay Kumar ke staff se bhi kam mila tha (While shooting for Welcome in Dubai, I was put up in the same hotel as Akshay Kumar's staff and my salary was much lesser than them)" he had said on the podcast.

Welcome director Anees Bazmee remembered him in a touching post.

"Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (My Ballu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones," Anees Bazmee wrote on Instagram.

His other Welcome co-stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar are yet to publicly react to Mushtaq Khan's death.

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