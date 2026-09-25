High Court Asks Meta To Remove Woman's Morphed Images, CJP Leaders Get Notices

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Saurav Das, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh -- leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a day after a case was registered against 'unknown persons' following a woman's allegations that her image was morphed and circulated without her consent during the Jantar Mantar protests this year.

The High Court also ordered social media giant Meta to remove all objectionable pictures and links related to the woman from its platforms within 24 hours. Additionally, the Court ordered police protection for the woman and issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the woman's petition. Delhi Police has been ordered to file a status report within two weeks.

"This is an extraordinary position in which the matter is not of one woman, it is a matter about the Prime Minister of the country. If they are not sensitive, I will make sure that they are sensitive," Delhi High Court's Justice Girish Kathpalia said.

An FIR was registered against 'unknown persons' after a woman complained to Delhi Police that her photograph was allegedly manipulated using artificial intelligence and face-swapping technology during the protests led by CJP at Jantar Mantar. Police have registered an FIR, but the document did not name the CJP leaders mentioned in the complaint as accused.

The woman alleged that her photograph was falsely superimposed with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using AI and face-swap technology.

She further alleged that the manipulated photograph was used on large banners and posters at the protest, while indecent slogans were allegedly raised and a video containing the image was circulated on social media, particularly Instagram.

A complaint was filed against CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, among others. However, the FIR did not name Dipke, Das or Ranka as accused.