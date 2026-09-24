Woman Alleges Her Photo Was Morphed During CJP Protests, Case Filed

An FIR has been registered against 'unknown persons' after a woman complained to Delhi Police that her photograph was allegedly manipulated using artificial intelligence and face-swapping technology during the protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. Police have registered an FIR, but the document does not name the CJP leaders mentioned in the complaint as accused.

The woman has alleged that her photograph was falsely superimposed with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using AI and face-swap technology.

She further alleged that the manipulated photograph was used on large banners and posters at the protest, while indecent slogans were allegedly raised and a video containing the image was circulated on social media, particularly Instagram.

Police have said that the matter is being investigated from all angles.

A complaint was filed against CJP founders Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, among others. However, the FIR does not name Dipke, Das or Ashutosh Ranka as accused.

The Woman's Complaint

According to the woman's complaint, she had no connection with the CJP or the demonstration at Jantar Mantar. She alleged in her complaint that her personal photograph was taken and manipulated without her consent. The image was allegedly altered using AI and face-swap tools to produce a fake image that she says was intended to create a sensational impression.

The woman has alleged that the organisers subsequently produced large banners and posters carrying the manipulated photograph and displayed them during the protest.

She also alleged that protesters raised indecent slogans connected with the image.

The complaint further alleges that a video containing the manipulated photograph was made and subsequently circulated on social media, particularly Instagram.

The woman said the use of her photograph had nothing to do with her and that she had not consented to its use.

She alleged that the incident damaged her dignity and tarnished her image.

The complaint also contains allegations of threats and harassment. The woman has alleged that some boys threatened her and engaged in behaviour that amounted to an outrage of her modesty during the CJP protest.

CJP Protests At Jantar Mantar

The CJP-led agitation began on June 20 and continued for more than a month. The movement included a march towards Parliament, during which protesters clashed with security personnel. Security forces used lathis and teargas shells to disperse the crowds.

The agitation was called off on July 25.

The decision to end the demonstration came after former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government accepted the CJP's other demands.

The alleged misuse of the woman's photograph occurred during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in July.

