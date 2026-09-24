<i>Vote Chori</i> Leads To <i>Kanoon Chori</i>: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP, Poll Body Chief

Launching a broadside against the BJP and Chied Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the wake of reports that the objections of Election Commissioners, including on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were being ignored, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has said votes are being stolen, which renders the laws made by MPs illegal.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, Gandhi termed Kumar a traitor, demanded his resignation and warned that the Congress would not remain silent and watch democracy in India "being destroyed".