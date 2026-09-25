What If Kajol Had Starred In <i>Drishyam</i>? Ajay Devgn Has A Funny Answer

Ajay Devgn has a simple answer to the question of what would have happened if Kajol had been part of the Drishyam franchise. According to the actor, the mystery at the heart of the film may never have made it to the big screen in the first place.

Ajay made the joke while appearing on the upcoming season of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he was joined by his Drishyam: The Conclusion co-stars Shriya Saran, Esha Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Mrunal Jadhav. The episode is set to premiere on September 26, just days before the third instalment arrives in theatres.

During the conversation, host Kapil Sharma brought up Kajol and asked director Abhishek Pathak if casting her in the first film would have made it difficult to keep the story under wraps.

Kapil said, “Abhishek sir, if you had cast Kajol ma'am in the first part, don't you think she would have made you spill everything right there?”

Ajay quickly joined in with his own take on the situation. “The first film wouldn't have been made!” he said.

The exchange comes ahead of the release of Drishyam: The Conclusion, which marks the third chapter in the Hindi film franchise. The new film follows Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022), but this time, the story will not follow the Malayalam Drishyam series. Instead, the Hindi film will have an original story.

The Ajay-Kajol joke was among several light moments featured in the trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. Kapil also spoke about his long association with Ajay and joked about how little the two actors have actually spoken to each other over the years.

“I have known Ajay, sir, for the last 15 years, and we have spoken only 14 times. ‘I am fine. How are you?' That's all we said in the film too. ‘I am fine. How are you?'”

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is backed by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2.

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