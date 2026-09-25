<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Aasif Khan Faces Criticism Over "Real Men Have Moustaches" Remark

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan has once again found himself at the centre of controversy during his stint on Bigg Boss 20. After facing criticism from Salman Khan over his aggressive behaviour in the house, Aasif has now drawn backlash for his remarks about moustaches and masculinity.

During a task, he said men without moustaches are not considered “real men” in Rajasthan. This comment sparked criticism online, with some viewers calling it a “socially backward” mentality.

What Did Aasif Khan Say?

On the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Yung DSA's team (ScoutOP, Aasif Khan, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari and Mary Kom) won the diss battle competition and became contenders for captaincy.

Bigg Boss then introduced another task in which the remaining housemates had to reject the contestant they did not want to see become captain.

During the task, Gullu put the rejected stamp on Yung DSA's face and explained that he felt Yung believed he was running the entire house. He also pointed out that Yung had been shaping the moustaches of everyone in his group in a similar way, suggesting that he expected the others to follow his preferences.

Aasif later defended Yung over the moustache issue. He said, “Hum Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum.” (We come from Rajasthan. This moustache is our identity, and we don't consider men without moustaches to be real men).

Housemates Disagrees With Him Remarks

Yung supported Aasif's stance, but Gullu and Aman Gandhi disagreed with his comments. Gullu pointed out that many men, including people associated with the show, do not keep moustaches.

“A lot of people don't keep moustaches. Jinke aap show mein aaye ho voh bhi mooch nahi rakhte (The person in whose show you are currently in also doesn't keep a moustache). Inki mardangi hai mooch (His manhood is just moustache).”

Mahhi Vij also criticised Aasif's remarks, saying that being a “real man” is not about having a moustache. She added, “Inhone bola real mard aise hote hain, real mard bilkul aise nahi hote. Real mard ghar ko jod kar rakhte hain, naaki inke tarah aggressive hote hai (He said real men are like this, real men are not at all like this. Real men keep their family together, rather than being aggressive like him).”

Internet Reacts To Aasif Khan's Comment

Aasif's comments also drew backlash from viewers on social media. Users criticised the actor over his comments on masculinity.

“Asif Khan will again get class from Salman Khan for the worst statement of decade about masculinity (moustache) He is socially backward and mentally deprived,” read a comment.

Another said, “Asif has now come to the next low level Gangdagi.”

“What's that logic Asif?? You're not a man without a moustache? I'd rather have a man with morals than one with a moustache,” an individual wrote.

A user remarked, “What nonsense Asif said… ‘Muchon wala mard nahi.' What is this shit? ITV ke mostly heroes and even Salman khan clean shave hain.”

Bigg Boss 20's Nominations

Only Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi have been nominated for eviction this week. Either could get eliminated from the show considering both have just one life left.

Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

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