Sourav Ganguly Shares Why He Won't Copy Salman Khan's <i>Bigg Boss</i> Hosting Style

Salman Khan has hosted Bigg Boss for years. Now, former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has stepped into a similar role for Bigg Boss Bangla, but he has made it clear that viewers should not expect him to copy Salman.

Sourav recently spoke about whether he studied Salman's style before hosting the new show. He said the two have different personalities and will naturally host in different ways. The cricketer also revealed that he has met Salman only once, even though he has watched him host Bigg Boss.

Sourav Ganguly said he plans to bring his own way of speaking and dealing with contestants on the show.

Speaking with Variety India, Sourav Ganguly said, “He has his own way, he's different. Sourav Ganguly cannot do the same thing as Salman Khan. We are different people with different personalities. He hosts in his way, and I will do it my way. I think it's the same with the other hosts as well, across versions.”

Speaking about his interaction with Salman Khan, the cricketer claimed that they have met only once. Their meeting took place at an event in Kolkata. Although Sourav has never met Salman on the Bigg Boss set, he has watched him host the show.

Before appearing on Bigg Boss Bangla, Sourav Ganguly had already spent almost 10 years hosting Dadagiri Unlimited. He said the decision to move to a new show took some time because he had become accustomed to doing the same show for many years. The cricketer had also watched Bigg Boss from time to time whenever he had the chance.

He felt it was time for a change and saw the new show as a good opportunity. His long connection with Star through cricket also made the offer more special for him. After thinking about it, Sourav Ganguly decided to accept the new role and try something different.

Bigg Boss Bangla's weekend episode is called Dadar Dorbar, instead of Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 started on August 30 after a 10-year gap.

The first season was hosted by veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. For the second season, Jeetendra Madnani took over as the host. Now, Sourav Ganguly has stepped into the role for the third season.

Also Read: Meet Alexandra Taylor, The Bengali-Speaking Bigg Boss Bangla Contestant