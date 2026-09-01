Meet Alexandra Taylor, The Bengali-Speaking <i>Bigg Boss Bangla</i> Contestant

Bengali reality television fans have plenty to be excited about as Bigg Boss Bangla returns with its third season after a decade-long hiatus. British model-actor Alexandra Taylor is now a contestant in Bigg Boss Bangla, being hosted by former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

As the 12th contestant to enter the house, Alexandra brings an international dimension to the show. However, her presence may not come as a complete surprise to Bengali audiences, given her existing association with the state film industry.

Born on March 27, 1997, in the UK, Alexandra is a 29-year-old model and actor. She made her acting debut in the Bengali film Ogo Bideshini in 2022, playing the character of Suzanne. She is also known for her roles in Bagha Jatin, Babu Shona, Annapurna, and other films.

As per Filmy Focus, Alexandra is a postgraduate with two degrees in acting and a master's degree in voice. A former beauty pageant winner, she also held the title of Miss Ireland.

As per a report published by The Print, Alexandria said, “My Bengali is very bad. I don't know what I will do after entering the Bigg Boss house.” She owns a house in Kolkata where she wants to live with her mother.

In an interview with The Times of India, Alexandra spoke about her love for Indian cinema, particularly its music, dance and emphasis on family emotions. She said she feels a strong connection with Indian culture and also admitted to having a fondness for the Bengali language, which she has been trying to learn.

Alexandra has worked in both Hindi and Telugu films and aspires to explore different regional languages and film industries across India.

The model-actor also owns a house in Kolkata, making her connection with Bengal a rather personal one.