Parvathy Thiruvothu Addresses <i>Kasaba</i> Controversy Again As Geetu Mohandas's <i>Toxic</i> Sparks Debate

Ten years after Parvathy Thiruvothu called out misogyny in Mammootty's film Kasaba, the actor is once again under the scanner for her remarks. The old controversy resurfaced as Geetu Mohandas' latest film Toxic, starring Yash, is facing criticism over its portrayal of women.

Back in 2016, Parvathy criticised Kasaba for the way women were shown in the film. Geetu, who was with her during the discussion, encouraged Parvathy to name the film. The actor was trolled for years following her comments.

Now, she has spoken about the matter again and made it clear that she stands by what she said about Kasaba. At the same time, she added that Geetu has every right to make the films she wants, and the filmmaker has never repeated her comments or taken the same position.

In an interview with Manorama News, Parvathy Thiruvothu explained, “I have said this before: in hindsight, those losses aren't really losses. It revealed things and people that needed to be revealed. Even if you ask me today, I'll say the same about that movie. No matter what others say, the truth remains the truth.”

“Even before I said what I said, the Women's Commission itself had taken a suo motu case against that film. It's not that my words hurt someone's ego. Maybe I wouldn't have mentioned names as part of my internal censorship. But my sisterhood emboldened me. They've also stayed with me since then. They've never abandoned me.”

“Besides, what I said was my perspective. Geetu hasn't endorsed it. She can make any movie she wants. Just because I said it seated next to Geetu doesn't mean her films should follow the same system. We don't restrict each other. She has creative freedom; let her make what she wants. Linking the two is just following that age-old patriarchal trope that 'a woman is a woman's worst enemy.' I'm not ready to be a part of that,” Parvathy added.

In July 2016, the Kerala Women's Commission issued notices to Mammootty, Kasaba's director and producer, over certain scenes and dialogues in the movie that allegedly showed women in a poor light. Parvathy Thiruvothu's criticism came months later during International Film Festival Kerala (IFFK).

Parvathy is gearing up for the release of Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, set to release on September 11.