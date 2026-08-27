Watch: <i>Toxic</i> Director Geetu Mohandas's Old "I Never Stick To The Script" Remark Goes Viral Amid Trolling

Geetu Mohandas's much-anticipated film Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role, was released in theatres on August 26. However, the film did not sit well with a section of moviegoers. Amid the criticism, an old clip of Geetu Mohandas went viral on social media.

In the video, she is heard saying, "I write something, I shoot something else, I edit something else, and then the film is out. Then I'm happy. I never stick to the script. Even while filming, like even now for my next film, I'm meeting with producers and stuff, so when I'm talking to them, this is the one thing that I keep telling them: 'You're not going to get what you're reading. You're not going to get what you're reading!'"

Sharing the clip, one user wrote, "#GeethuMohandas's interview before the start of #Toxic: 'I write something else, I shoot something else, I edit something else. Then the film is out. Then I'm happy. I never stick to the script. When I'm meeting producers for my next film, I tell them the same thing: you're not going to get what you're reading.'"

"#Toxic director #GeethuMohandas' words," read another post.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is a period gangster action drama set against the backdrop of Goa during a time when the region was still under Portuguese rule. Yash plays a dual role, while Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth also play key roles.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been bankrolled by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.



Also Read: Toxic X Reviews: Yash Fans Say 'Insane', Others Call It 'Torture'