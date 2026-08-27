Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Faces Backlash As BookMyShow Rating Disappears

Yash's Toxic has opened to a strong start at the box office, but the film appears to be facing a different kind of challenge online. While the Geetu Mohandas directorial has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day, audience reactions have been largely mixed, with several viewers sharing negative reviews on social media. Now, a move involving ticket-booking platform BookMyShow has added another talking point to the film's release.

According to several posts on X, the ratings for Toxic were no longer visible on BookMyShow, leading to a section of users questioning the booking platform and the film's makers. Some users claimed that the ratings had been removed after the film received a poor response from audiences.

One X user alleged, “BookMyShow disabled #Toxic movie ratings. It was so bad 5.5/10, worst in BMS history.”

Another user also questioned the alleged move and wrote, “They removed the ratings @bookmyshow have some shame.”

Another post claimed that the ratings were disabled because of the film's response. The user wrote, “Toxic Book My show reviews disabled after disastrous ratings. How do you feel about this decision? According to me, by doing this the producer himself has proved that they have given up, they do not have confidence in their product. A cowardly decision.”

The alleged disappearance of the ratings also prompted some wordplay around the film's title. One user posted, “#BookMyShow has removed the ratings from their platform for #Toxic. Now this is toxicity at its peak (sic).”

Another X user went a step further and linked the alleged move to Yash's PR team, writing, “Yash PR mafia has reportedly disabled the rating for #Toxic on BookMyShow after receiving a disastrous response from audience. Toxic had one of the worst ratings ever.”

More About Toxic

Toxic features Yash in a dual role. The action thriller also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva and Sudev Nair are also part of the cast.

The film has been backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.