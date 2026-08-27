Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Faces Backlash As BookMyShow Rating Disappears

Yash's Toxic has opened to a strong start at the box office, but the film appears to be facing a different kind of challenge online. While the Geetu Mohandas directorial has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day, audience reactions have been largely mixed, with several viewers sharing negative reviews on social media. Now, a move involving ticket-booking platform BookMyShow has added another talking point to the film's release.
According to several posts on X, the ratings for Toxic were no longer visible on BookMyShow, leading to a section of users questioning the booking platform and the film's makers. Some users claimed that the ratings had been removed after the film received a poor response from audiences.
One X user alleged, “BookMyShow disabled #Toxic movie ratings. It was so bad 5.5/10, worst in BMS history.”
BookMyShow disabled #Toxic movie ratings— Maven (@MaestroMaven) August 26, 2026
It was so bad 5.5/10, worst in BMS history
They did same with Peddi@namanpugalia what are the charges now a days ? pic.twitter.com/vd02mMMRZm
Another user also questioned the alleged move and wrote, “They removed the ratings @bookmyshow have some shame.”
They removed the ratings ???????? @bookmyshow have some shame.#Toxic pic.twitter.com/akFn1tHit7— Vajra ???? (@vajraTheAstra) August 26, 2026
Another post claimed that the ratings were disabled because of the film's response. The user wrote, “Toxic Book My show reviews disabled after disastrous ratings. How do you feel about this decision? According to me, by doing this the producer himself has proved that they have given up, they do not have confidence in their product. A cowardly decision.”
Toxic Book My show reviews disabled after disastrous ratings ????— Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) August 26, 2026
How do you feel about this decision?
According to me, by doing this the producer himself has proved that they have given up, they do not have confidence in their product...
A cowardly decision. pic.twitter.com/hOn7ZraD1n
The alleged disappearance of the ratings also prompted some wordplay around the film's title. One user posted, “#BookMyShow has removed the ratings from their platform for #Toxic. Now this is toxicity at its peak (sic).”
#BookMyShow has removed the ratings from their platform for #toxic .— Sourav Lahoti (@souravlahoti) August 26, 2026
Now these is toxicity at peak pic.twitter.com/gx6TWFtoIZ
Another X user went a step further and linked the alleged move to Yash's PR team, writing, “Yash PR mafia has reportedly disabled the rating for #Toxic on BookMyShow after receiving a disastrous response from audience. Toxic had one of the worst ratings ever.”
Yash PR mafia has reportedly disabled the rating for #Toxic on BookMyShow after receiving a disastrous response from audience— santhosh (@Santhoshh_99) August 26, 2026
Toxic had one of the worst ratings ever
This is what happens when Actors starts giving more importance to bold scenes than the story ????♂️#ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/BcCWTxyzFh
More About Toxic
Toxic features Yash in a dual role. The action thriller also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva and Sudev Nair are also part of the cast.
The film has been backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.