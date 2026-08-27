<i>Athimanoharam</i> First Look Out: Mohanlal's Cop Avatar Is Too Good To Miss

Mohanlal marked Onam celebrations by unveiling the first look from his much-awaited Malayalam film Athimanoharam. On Tuesday, the superstar took to Instagram and shared the poster of his upcoming film.

The poster features Mohanlal wearing a police uniform and sitting on a bike outside a house. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Athimanoharam Onam wishes to everyone.”

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film revolves around TS Lovelanjan (played by Mohanlal), a police sub-inspector. The plot explores his professional and personal life. As unexpected incidents begin to unfold around him, the story is expected to take fans through moments of tension, emotion and drama.

Meera Jasmine will be playing the female lead opposite Mohanlal. In the film, she plays the role of Naisy, the wife of Mohanlal's character, creating a massive buzz among fans as they are excited to see the pair reunite on-screen after a long time. The actors were previously seen together in the 2025 Malayalam film Thudarum.

Athimanoharam also features Jagadish, Siddique, Manoj K. Jayan, Bhama Arun and Bina Pappu in supporting roles. Bina Pappu also co-directs the film alongside Tharun Moorthy.

Ratheesh Ravi, who has previously been associated with films like Ishq and Adi, penned the screenplay for this film, while cinematography has been handled by Shaji Kumar.

On the other hand, National Award winner Vivek Harshan is responsible for editing the film, and Jakes Bejoy is composing the music. Athimanoharam is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24.

Alongside Athimanoharam, Mohanlal has an exciting lineup of films coming up next. The actor is all set to make a cameo appearance in the Hindi crime thriller Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles.

Mohanlal will also appear in a cameo role in the highly anticipated Tamil action comedy Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the cast includes Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and Mirnaa.