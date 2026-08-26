Kriti Sanon's Rakhi Ad Pulled Down Amid Feud With Kangana Ranaut Over Bikini' Remark

Jewellery brand GIVA has removed its Raksha Bandhan advertisement, featuring Kriti Sanon, a day after the actor lashed out at her critics for questioning the choice of attire worn by her in the video commercial.

The development comes amid severe social media scrutiny over the clothes worn by Kriti Sanon in the advertisement. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut too criticised Kriti Sanon for "tying rakhi in a bikini".

"We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets.

"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!" the brand said in a statement shared on Instagram.

In the jewellery advertisement, which has been pulled down by the brand, Kriti Sanon was seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan wearing a bralette-styled blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, something that did not sit well with a section of social media users.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also weighed in on the controversy, calling the ad "intentionally creepy".

Hours after Kangana Ranaut's post, Kriti Sanon shared a statement on her Instagram Stories.

"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions..." she wrote, adding why women's attire constantly invites societal scrutiny.

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!" Kriti Sanon wrote.

The Cocktail 2 actor also slammed a section of social media who had objected to her tying a rakhi to a dog.

"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she added.