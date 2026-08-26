Rhiya Ahir, Who Blocked Police Van During Student Protest, Eyes <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Spot

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 20 is coming up with a batch of new contestants and new twists. The new promo of the show reveals that Salman Khan has introduced a 'vardaan' to choose between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill, like last season. Between them, whoever gets the maximum audience votes will enter the house on the premiere episode.

The promo

Last season, fans had to choose between content creator Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha. Eventually, Mridul received the bigger share of votes and entered the house during the premiere. However, Shehbaz also joined the show as a wildcard in the third week.

Salman Khan has introduced the concept this time too with Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill.

About Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill

Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old model who became the face of a student protest last month. The viral picture of Rhiya blocking a police van with one hand during rain went massively viral during the student protest in Mumbai over an alleged NEET paper leak and other irregularities in the examination system.

She has a strong presence on Instagram, with 324K followers, and has also appeared in several music videos. Her most recent appearance was in the song "Dilbara." Ahir is also an entrepreneur and founded Rhiyasat, a luxury handcrafted apparel label that works with Indian artisans and promotes locally crafted clothing.

Love Gill, on the other hand, is a Punjabi model and actor best known for her role in the television show Tu Patang Main Dor. She has also appeared in several Punjabi films, including Haterz, Shakkar Paare, Vekhi Ja Chhedi Na, Furlow and Hanji Kaun?, among others. She has 600K followers on Instagram.

About Bigg Boss 20

The trailer for the new season introduced an innovative concept by Salman Khan called 'Extra Jeevan Daan', suggesting that contestants will get an additional chance in the game. Salman said, "The game in Bigg Boss changes every year. This time, it's not just the game that's changing, but the way it is played as well. 'Jeevan Daan' isn't as straightforward as it sounds. As for the rest—well, you'll find out once inside the house."

The new season will premiere on September 6 on JioCinema and Colors.