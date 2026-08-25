<i>Phool Aur Kaante</i> Director Kuku Kohli Dies Of Heart Attack At 77

Director Kuku Kohli died on Tuesday (August 25) at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He had been admitted to the hospital two days ago after suffering a heart attack.

Doctors had placed a stent as part of his treatment. However, Kohli's condition worsened today. He collapsed at the hospital and, despite doctors' attempts to revive him, was declared dead at around 5 PM.

"The last darshan will be held tomorrow at his residence, Green Acres, at 9:30 AM. The cremation will take place at 11 AM at Oshiwara Crematorium," a source told NDTV.

Kuku Kohli is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani. He also has two children, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

Kohli made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The film starred Ajay Devgn in his first leading role and also featured Aruna Irani.

Kohli directed Kohraam later that year. He then worked with Ajay Devgn again in Suhaag in 1994. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma.

Over the years, Kohli directed films including Haqeeqat (1995), Anari No. 1, Zulmi and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His last directorial venture was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which released in 2004.

Kohli is best remembered for Phool Aur Kaante and for introducing Ajay Devgn to the film industry.