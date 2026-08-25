<i>Daayra</i> First Poster: Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Crime Thriller Promises A Dark Mystery

Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran are set to share the screen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Daayra. The makers have finally given fans the first look at the film.

The poster features Kareena and Prithviraj in a dark, crime-thriller setting. Prithviraj is seen in a police uniform, standing in the foreground with a serious, composed look. His khaki uniform, badges, belt and watch add to his cop look.

Kareena stands slightly behind him, dressed in a dark blue outfit with sheer sleeves, looking straight at the camera. The background is almost completely black, with several layers of yellow police tape wrapped around a face.

Along with the intriguing poster, Daayra makers also announced that the trailer will be released on August 31.

Daayra marks the first time Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran will work together on a film. The film also brings director Meghna Gulzar back with Junglee Pictures. The filmmaker and production house have worked together before on Talvar and Raazi.

Earlier this year, Kareena shared a glimpse from Daayra's set. In a post shared on Instagram, she uploaded pictures featuring herself, Prithviraj and Meghna.

Kareena's caption read, “I've always said that I'm a director's actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, Meghna Gulzar & alongside the magnificent Prithviraj, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, Daayra let's do this.”

Inspired by true events, Daayra is set to release in cinemas on September 18.