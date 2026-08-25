'Kiara, You Are Lucky': Vignesh Shivan Reveals Actor Rejected His Film Before <i>Kabir Singh</i>

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, also Nayanthara's husband, was recently present at the promotional event of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in Chennai. One video that has gone viral shows him taking a dig at his own film Love Insurance Kompany. Vignesh Shivan mentioned how he had approached Kiara Advani long before Kabir Singh for this film that eventually became Love Insurance Kompany.

Taking a hilarious dig at himself, Vignesh Shivan said, "Kiara... I remember you... Before Kabir Singh, I met Kiara to narrate a story... I made that film now... It's called Love Insurance Kompany... You are lucky... You didn't do it..."

Kiara Advani too joined in. Vignesh Shivan's self-deprecating humour was aimed at the poor box-office response to Love Insurance Kompany. The film reportedly earned between Rs 58 crore and Rs 66.47 crore worldwide gross at the box office and was considered a flop.

On Yash

Furthermore, Vignesh Shivan expressed his deep admiration for Yash, who is the lead and producer of Toxic.

Vignesh Shivan said, "In life, there are certain people who become role models for us, icons. We look up to some people, get inspired and want to do a lot of things. Yash sir is one such icon."

He added, "My only thought was, 'Okay, at least I get one day to be next to him.' I was so lucky. Then I got one more song, and one more song. As it kept happening, I got so much time to be around him and spend time with him. I can never forget that. Thank you so much for being so kind, sir."

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marks the grand return of Rocking Star Yash to cinema screens after a four-year gap. The film is set against the backdrop of 1950s–1970s pre-liberation Goa as Portuguese rule weakens. The story follows a man named Raya. He rises rapidly through the city's brutal criminal underworld and drug cartels through violence and betrayal.

The cast boasts a massive ensemble including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is set to release in theatres on August 26.

ALSO READ | Huma Qureshi Says Pregnant Kiara Advani Inspired Her During Toxic Shoot