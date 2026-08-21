<i>Toxic</i>: Advance Bookings For Yash, Kiara Advani's Big-Ticket Film Begin

The wait for Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups is almost over and fans can now book their tickets. The advance booking for the much-awaited film has officially begun, giving audiences a chance to secure their seats before its release.

To mark the announcement, the makers shared a special video featuring director Geetu Mohandas and the film's cast. Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani are seen sharing behind the scenes moments from the shoot. The video gives fans a glimpse of the fun and hard work that went into making the film.

Geetu also spoke about the small decisions and long hours of work that come together to create a movie.

“There's a peculiar alchemy that happens when a film gets made. There are hundreds of decisions. Hours of unseen labour somehow converge into something that feels to an audience effortless. And it is a reason we are celebrating,” she says.

Tara Sutaria adds, “Kind of like nervous but like really excited. I was just so intrigued because the first thing you hear about a film is the name.”

According to Huma Qureshi, “A fairy tale movie for me would be like elements of magic realism and like when all reality suspends and anything is possible. I do believe in fairytales. Toxic is a gift that keeps giving.”

Yash said that he usually follows his own choices and does not let others decide for him. For him, Toxic is not just his film but an Indian film made with the aim of taking Indian cinema to audiences around the world. He believes the project came together because a group of talented people shared the same goal.

Kiara Advani spoke about working with director Geetu Mohandas. She said that Geetu's way of telling a story and working with actors made the experience very special for her. Kiara also praised her personality and said she really enjoyed working with her.

Tara Sutaria also praised the director for her understanding and the care she brings to her work. Tara felt that Geetu has a rare ability to understand people and emotions, which made working with her a memorable experience.

Toxic received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) last week. The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes. The board has asked the makers to mute or replace two words and phrases in the Kannada version, with similar changes required in the English subtitles.