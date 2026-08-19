<i>Toxic</i> English Trailer: Yash's Double Role Adds Mystery To The Gangster Story

The English trailer of Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released on Wednesday, August 19. The trailer gives a closer look at Yash's character and the dark world of the film.

Yash plays a fearless gangster who does not seem loyal to anyone. He is charming but dangerous. The trailer shows him caught in a violent fight between several crime bosses. They are all fighting to control a powerful criminal empire.

The trailer has plenty of action and violence. It also hints at betrayal and revenge. Yash's character appears to be a womaniser, with several women becoming part of his story.

One of the biggest surprises in the trailer is Yash's possible double role. He seems to play both a father and his son. The makers have not confirmed this yet. However, the trailer gives a strong hint that the younger character could be the illegitimate son.

Kiara's character appears to be looking for revenge. Her connection with Yash's two characters is still unclear.

The trailer also gives glimpses of Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. All four actors appear to have important roles in the film.

The trailers in other languages were released on August 8. The English trailer has now given international audiences another look at the film and Yash's intense character.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic promises action, crime, romance, and revenge. The film also seems to have several twists that could be important to the story. The movie will release worldwide on August 26.

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