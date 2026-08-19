Amid Divorce Buzz With Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's Old Claim About 'Second Marriage' In Kundali Resurfaces

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has been the subject of fresh speculation in recent months. The star's wife has accused the actor of having an extramarital affair with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. She also referred to him as Rani's “sugar daddy.”

Amid the divorce rumours, a throwback statement from Govinda has resurfaced online. In an interview with Stardust, the actor spoke about his kundali and how it revealed that he would get married twice.

"Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it. Only then will I feel free. And there is a second marriage in my kundali," he said.

Govinda also spoke highly of his co-stars Juhi Chawla and Divya Bharti.

"Well I am a firm believer of destiny. What has to happen, will happen. Yes, I like Juhi a lot. Even Divya Bharti. Divya is a very sensuous girl. It's difficult for a man to resist her. I know Sunita is going to be very upset with all this. But she should know that I am still resisting Divya's charms. I haven't given into the temptation as yet," he added.

He further shared, "But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through.

“If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?"

Meanwhile, Sunita Ahuja's appearance at a Mumbai court today sparked fresh speculation about trouble in her marriage. However, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha dismissed the separation rumours and told NDTV that Sunita has withdrawn her divorce case against the actor. He added that the matter did not need to escalate this far, as disagreements are a part of relationships and couples often move past them.

Sinha told NDTV, "But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?"

"Govinda currently has no reaction. All of this just happened minutes ago. There is no reaction at all. May God grant everyone good sense, and may everyone act wisely. That is all that matters. I speak well for everyone - for Govinda, for Sunita, for the children, for all," he concluded.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987 but chose to keep their marriage private for some time. They made their relationship public only after welcoming their daughter Tina in 1988. The couple later became parents to their son Yashvardhan in 1997.