Jr NTR's Beloved Dog Bagheera Dies After Four Years, Actor Shares Heartbreaking Memories

It has been an emotional month for Jr NTR. After recently undergoing shoulder surgery, the actor is now mourning the loss of his beloved pet dog.

His Bernese Mountain Dog pup, whom he fondly called Bagheera, was a cherished member of his family for four years. Sharing the unfortunate news on Instagram, the 43-year-old posted a series of pictures capturing some of his fondest memories with Bagheera.

The pictures showed the actor embracing his companion, along with candid moments of the dog at home. The final photograph showed Bagheera's burial site, making the tribute even more touching.

Jr NTR's Emotional Tribute To Bagheera

Alongside the photographs, Jr NTR penned an emotional note remembering his four-legged furry friend and opening up about the void his absence has left in the family.

“Bagheera, you came into my world as a companion and quietly became family — filling days with love, loyalty, mischief and a kind of comfort only you could give. Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large, but so does the love you leave behind,” he wrote.

He added, “Thank you for choosing me, for walking beside me, and for making these four years infinitely more beautiful. Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be.”

Jr NTR's Professional Commitments

Jr NTR will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Dragon. The film, which has been in production for some time, is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 11, 2027.

Set in the late 1960s, Dragon revolves around the opium trade and an organisation called the Afghan Trading Company. Jr NTR plays Luger, a ruthless assassin working for the trading company, who finds himself up against rival syndicates and India's Narcotics Bureau Chief, Raghuveer Rathod, played by Anil Kapoor.

The film brings together a cast of Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett.