Will Smith To Make His Indian Cinema Debut With Allu Arjun's <i>Raaka</i>?

Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming film Raaka could get bigger than ever with a major Hollywood addition. Will Smith is reportedly in talks to join the highly anticipated project. The actor has been approached to play the antagonist. He will reportedly be shooting for his part at an overseas location.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Will Smith may soon come on board Atlee's sci-fi epic Raaka for its upcoming shooting schedule. “Will Smith's dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg,” the source told the publication.

There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan would make a cameo in Raaka, but the claims were later dismissed. A Mid-Day report, though, suggests that SRK is indeed part of the film and is expected to begin shooting for his portions soon. A source quoted by the publication revealed that the actor will also join the international schedule at some point. "He is currently shooting the final song for King and will face the camera for ‘Raaka' after September," it added.

Back in April, the makers unveiled Allu Arjun's first-look poster from Raaka. The actor was seen sporting a devilish avatar and prosthetic makeup, implying an older age. His kohl-lined eyes and the large claw emerging from his woollen outfit hinted at a sinister and terrifying character. The caption simply read, "Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits."

Allu Arjun is reportedly set to take on four different roles in Raaka. According to sources, he will portray a grandfather, a father and two sons. There is also speculation that the film could explore the concept of two parallel universes. However, the makers have not officially confirmed any of these details yet.

The film's cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. The sci-fi action drama is produced by Sun Pictures. This marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee.