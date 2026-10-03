<i>Dragon</i> Release Date: Jr NTR-Starrer To Arrive In Theatres On This Date

Jr NTR and KGF fame Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Dragon has been making headlines amid reports of a possible delay. However, the makers have now confirmed that the highly anticipated action film will release in theatres on June 11, 2027, as announced earlier.

While speaking at the pre-release event of Don't Trouble The Trouble, producer Ravi Shankar Yellamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers dismissed the delay rumours. According to Deccan Chronicle, he reiterated that Dragon will arrive on the announced release date.

The speculation surrounding the film's schedule gained momentum after Jr NTR suffered a hand injury and underwent surgery. The actor has reportedly been advised to take around six weeks of rest.

Prashanth Neel Continues Dragon Shoot During NTR's Recovery

Despite the setback, the production schedule is said to be moving forward as planned.

While Jr NTR takes time to recover, Prashanth Neel is reportedly filming portions that do not involve the actor. These sequences were already part of the planned schedule and are expected to be completed before NTR returns to the sets.

Once the actor returns to the sets, shooting of his portions will resume. The makers are reportedly aiming to wrap the shoot by the end of this year, allowing the team sufficient time for editing and the film's extensive post-production work.

Dragon: Plot, Cast, And Crew

Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, Dragon stars Jr NTR in the lead role. Rukmini Vasanth will play the female lead opposite NTR. The film marks her debut in the Telugu cinema.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a lavish scale, the film also stars Anil Kapoor as Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of the Narcotics Bureau, and Biju Menon plays Jaleel Rahman, the Afghanistan Logistics Head.

While the makers have kept the story details under wraps, Dragon is being positioned as a major action entertainer. Originally scheduled to hit screens on June 25 this year, the film is now set to hit theatres on June 11 next year.

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