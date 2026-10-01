'A Must-Watch': Jr NTR Reviews Fahadh Faasil's <i>Don't Trouble The Trouble</i>

Jr NTR has already watched Don't Trouble the Trouble and recently shared his thoughts ahead of its release. The actor praised the film, its cast and the team behind it, while sharing that “the whole family can enjoy together.”

He especially appreciated Fahadh Faasil's performance as Suri, along with Ssara Palekar's work and Kaala Bhairava's background music. Taking to X, Jr NTR added that the story “is for every child, every parent and everyone who still carries a little bit of that child within them.”

He also pointed to the film's emotional moments, especially the stretch “from the police station scene to the climax, I'm still feeling it.”

Taking to X, Jr NTR called Fahadh Faasil's performance as “commendable and “Absolutely phenomenal. I was inspired by the way you bring so much life into every frame. Truly remarkable.” For director Shashank Yeleti, the actor added that the filmmaker “told such a heartfelt story with so much clarity and warmth. Handling emotions this pure for kids and families isn't easy, and you've done it beautifully in your debut. Big things ahead for you thammudu.”

“It's been a long time since we've had a film the whole family can enjoy together. It felt like an emotional rollercoaster ride. This movie is a must watch. Naaana, S S Karthikeya, I'm so, so proud of you. Can't wait for the world to witness this magic from October 2nd.”

Before watching Don't Trouble the Trouble, Jr NTR attended the film's pre release event and spoke about his admiration for Fahadh Faasil. He remembered how Fahadh's movies reached viewers across India during the Covid 19 pandemic, when people were spending more time at home and watching films.

NTR said that he first became a fan of Fahadh after watching Bangalore Days. Since then, he has followed the actor's work and has been impressed by his performances.

Don't Trouble the Trouble marks Fahadh Faasil's Telugu debut, in which the actor is playing Suri, a street magician and con artist. Ssara Palekar plays Divya, a genie, in the film. Written and directed by Shashank Yeleti, the movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on October 2.

Also Read: 'Everyone Should Experience This Magic': Mahesh Babu Reviews Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble The Trouble