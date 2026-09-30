'Everyone Should Experience This Magic': Mahesh Babu Reviews Fahadh Faasil's <i>Don't Trouble The Trouble</i>

Mahesh Babu has praised Fahadh Faasil and the team of Don't Trouble The Trouble after watching the upcoming film.

The actor took to X to share his review, calling the movie a "beautifully complete experience" and a "gem".

Mahesh Babu wrote on X, "Just watched the #DontTroubleTheTrouble Movie!!! What a beautifully complete experience this is. Such a well-crafted and happy film... thoroughly entertaining and deeply moving at the same time. The film carries such a rare sense of warmth throughout!!!"

The actor also praised Fahadh Faasil's performance and his pairing with child actor Ssara Palekar.

He wrote, "Fahadh sir - u are a stupendous actor. Watching u evolve, experiment and reinvent yourself is truly inspiring. Fahadh sir and our lil cute Ssara are simply brilliant together. You can see the characters living, breathing and feeling every moment!!!"

Mahesh Babu also congratulated director Shashank Yeleti, along with Karth and Shobu, for their work on the film.

He wrote, "Karth - you couldn't have asked for a more special beginning. After everything you have poured into this film, you can finally breathe easy.You and Shobu have created something truly special and I couldn't be happier for you both. Shashank you have done a fantastic job. The way you have brought this beautiful world together is truly commendable...."

He concluded by sending his best wishes to the entire team and urged audiences to watch the film.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Sending all my love and best wishes to the entire team. You have a gem on your hands. October 2nd... everyone should experience this magic."

Don't Trouble The Trouble follows Suri, a small-time crook who kidnaps a young girl named Divya, unaware that she has supernatural powers.

Divya mistakes Suri for a magician who can reunite her with her parents. The two then find themselves on a chaotic adventure.

The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Ssara Palekar and Saurabh Sachdeva. Directed by Shashank Yeleti, Don't Trouble The Trouble is set to release in theatres on October 2.

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