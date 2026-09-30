Fahadh Faasil, 44, Says He Is "Married To A Child" While Talking About Wife Nazriya Nazim, 31

Fahadh Faasil has rarely spoken about his marriage to Nazriya Nazim, but the actor recently made a sweet and funny reference to his wife while talking about his young co-star Ssara Palekar.

At the Chennai promotions of his upcoming Telugu film Don't Trouble The Trouble, Fahadh spoke about working with Ssara. While praising the child actor, he brought up Nazriya and said, "So, I'm married to a child."

He went on to explain, "People ask me, your child management patience is great. So, I said, I have one at home. I've been dealing with that. (laughs) But I met a child who dealt with me."

Fahadh also praised Ssara for being confident enough to correct him whenever he got his lines wrong. He went on to call her his favourite co-star.

Fahadh and Nazriya have been married for over 12 years. The two got married on August 21, 2014, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Fahadh was 32 at the time, while Nazriya was 19. The couple has an age gap of around 12 years.

Born on August 8, 1982, Fahadh has mostly kept his personal life private. Nazriya, who was born on December 20, 1994, has also rarely spoken about their marriage in public.

The couple first met in 2013 while working on Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days. Fahadh and Nazriya played a married couple in the film, which released in 2014. By the time the film hit theatres, the two had already got engaged.

They got married in August that year in the presence of their families and close friends. Years later, they shared the screen again in Trance (2020).

Nazriya recently made headlines after a cryptic Instagram post sparked speculation about trouble in their marriage. In June, she shared a post that read, "I used to think bulls were crazy for chasing red flags but here I am."

The post led to speculation among social media users, with some wondering if she was referring to Fahadh. However, others believed the post could have been related to the shoot of her upcoming film Gracias El Clásico, which appeared to be set in Spain.

Neither Fahadh nor Nazriya has addressed the speculation.