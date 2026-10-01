'True Hero': Paresh Rawal, R Madhavan, Vijay Deverakonda Hail Captain Smit Machchhar After flydubai Incident

R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, and Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to hail Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought off the co-pilot who was allegedly trying to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Sharing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post, R Madhavan wished the captain a speedy recovery and wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of a true hero."

Take a look at the post below:

Sharing a video of PM Modi, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "May God protect you and bless you Captain. What you faced and what you did is incredible. Along with everyone else on that flight."

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal reacted by recalling Nana Patekar's famous "Ek machhar aadmi ko..." dialogue from the 1994 film Krantiveer. The actor appeared to make a wordplay on Captain Smit Machchhar's surname, "Machchhar". He wrote, "Remembering NANA PATEKAR'S FAMOUS DIALOGUE: Ek Machhhar Aadmiko ...!"

Earlier, Ravi Kishan also praised the captain for his bravery.

The pilot is recovering at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where the flight was diverted on Wednesday after the co-pilot reportedly stabbed him mid-air in an alleged attempt to crash the plane carrying 174 people, according to Israeli officials.

The Mumbai native was reportedly covered in blood and lying on the cockpit floor when he managed to activate the release mechanism to open the cockpit door, according to Israeli officials. This allowed passengers and crew members to overpower the co-pilot, while two flydubai pilots travelling as passengers helped land the aircraft.

Also Read: 'Indomitable Courage': Ravi Kishan Praises flydubai Hero Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar