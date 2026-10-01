'Saw Him Leave For Work, Came Back In Coffin': Nimrat Kaur Recalls How Father Was Killed In Kashmir Terror Attack

Nimrat Kaur's father, Major Bhupener Singh, was killed in a tragic terror attack in Kashmir 32 years ago. Nimrat was only 11 years old then. During a recent chat with news agency ANI, Nimrat looked back and revisited the episode of trauma, pain and unfathomable loss. Her mother, who was very young then, raised Nimrat and her sister single-handedly, imparting them with a lesson in resilience at a young age.

How Nimrat's Father Was Killed

Nimrat said her father was kidnapped by terrorists who disguised themselves as soldiers.

"He was actually kidnapped on a normal day of work. He was going somewhere for a duty that he had been assigned and then, on his way back, he was kidnapped by people who posed as soldiers. They were wearing army fatigues and he was taken away," she said.

Nimrat said the terrorists made several demands over a period of seven days before her family received the news of his death.

"There were some ridiculous demands. They demanded the release of other people who were in captivity in India and other ridiculous demands that came up over a period of seven days. On the seventh day, we got news that he had been assassinated," she added.

The actor, who was 11 then, said there was no closure. "I saw my father leave for work that morning. I just remember him leaving and then, after that, the next time I saw him was in a coffin. So there is no closure there," she told ANI.

Recalling her mother's resilience in the face of tough times, Nimrat said, "I really feel like the way my mother has brought us up and the way she has rebuilt her life and rebuilt our lives after that, I don't know of many women who would be able to do that single-handedly and so respectfully and in such a dignified way."

Remembering her father this year on his death anniversary, Nimrat shared an emotional post.

It read, "It's been 32 years since Papa left us in service of the nation. A self-made son of the soil, a peerless husband and father, and beyond everything, a lion-hearted soldier who feared nothing, not even death, we were told, in his final moments. Forever grateful to the Indian Army and the administration for having immortalised Papa's name on the soil where he was born, in Ganganagar, and where he breathed his last, in the Kashmir Valley. His sacrifice, courage, values and grit live on in the memories of his brother soldiers and us all.

"Remembering Papa more today than every other day and praying for every soldier who's lost their lives in action...

Honoured to always be known as Major Bhupender's daughter."

Nimrat was last seen in The Family Man 3, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat. Created by Raj and DK, the series follows Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, a middle-class man balancing family life with his work as an intelligence officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.