Nimrat Kaur Visits Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple In Diu. What Makes It Special

Diu is a charming coastal destination known for its beaches, historic landmarks and laid-back atmosphere. Beyond its scenic beauty, the island is also home to several fascinating religious sites, including Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple. Nimrat Kaur recently visited the temple on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri. The actress shared glimpses from her pilgrimage on Instagram.

The opening video showed Nimrat offering prayers at the shrine as she touched each of the five Shiv Lingas and folded her hands while waves from the Arabian Sea crashed against the temple. Other pictures showed the actress standing in front of the temple gate and inside the premises.

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In the caption, she wrote, "May Mahadev's divine blessings wash away all our troubles and strengthen us from within…Happy Sawan Shivratri all…नमः पार्वतीपतये हर हर महादेव॥"

Why Is Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple Famous?

The Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple is an ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Fudam village, just 3 km from the Diu bus stand. The temple features a unique roofless cave structure and is situated directly on the rocky coast of the Arabian Sea.

The central focus of the temple is a row of five naturally formed rock Shiv Lingas of varying sizes fixed into the tidal floor. Idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are carved into the rocks. Above the deities, a protective Sheshnag carving watches over the linga.

Also Read: Explore These Famous Lord Shiva Temples This Holy Month Of Sawan

Travel Guide and Timings

The temple is open daily from 6 am to 9 pm. The visual experience depends completely on the tide. During high tides, the sea completely submerges the Shivlings, and only their tips might be visible amidst splashing waves. Visitors can safely touch and pray at the stones only during low tide windows when the water recedes.

While open year-round, the ideal window to visit the temple is between October and March. The monsoon season, from July to September, brings rough seas, which can restrict safe access to the lower premises of the temple.