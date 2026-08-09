Guru Randhawa Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple: 7 Places To Visit In Amritsar

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, taking some time out to seek blessings at the revered shrine. The singer shared a serene glimpse of his visit on social media, giving fans a look at his spiritual moment at the holy site.

Guru posted a photo of himself sitting beside the sacred Amrit Sarovar, with his back to the camera as he looked towards the Golden Temple. The peaceful picture captured the singer taking in the surroundings and spending a quiet moment at one of Amritsar's most iconic landmarks.

Along with the picture, Guru shared a heartfelt message in Punjabi about faith, blessings and inner strength. His caption roughly translates to, "Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone's hand, they only keep moving forward."

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While the Golden Temple remains Amritsar's biggest attraction, the city has much more to explore. Here are some popular places to visit on your next trip to Amritsar.

Jallianwala Bagh

It is a historic site that commemorates the victims of the 1919 massacre and is located close to the Golden Temple. The entrance is narrow, and the walls have bullet marks from the firing. The garden also has bushes shaped like soldiers. Visitors can also see the Martyrs' Well, where many people jumped into the well while trying to escape the firing, and learn more about the massacre through photographs and paintings displayed at the museum.

Wagah-Attari Border

The Wagah-Attari Border is one of the most popular places to visit near Amritsar. It is located on the India-Pakistan border, around 30 km from the city. The main attraction here is the Beating Retreat ceremony, which takes place every evening before sunset. During the ceremony, soldiers from the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers take part in a parade.

Partition Museum

The Partition Museum in Amritsar tells the story of the Partition of India in 1947. It is located in the Town Hall area, close to the Golden Temple. The museum has photographs, letters, documents and personal belongings of people who lived through the Partition.

Gobindgarh Fort

It is a historic fort in the heart of Amritsar. It was built in the 18th century and was later strengthened by Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The Toshakhana has a collection of old coins and a replica of the Koh-i-Noor diamond. Visitors can enjoy Punjabi folk performances, including bhangra and gidda, and try traditional Punjabi food. The fort also has a market where tourists can shop for items such as phulkari, juttis and handicrafts.

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Ram Bagh Garden

It is a historic garden in Amritsar and is a good place to take a break from the busy city. The garden was built during the time of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and was later named after Guru Ram Das Ji. Visitors can walk around the garden and see the buildings and structures connected to the history of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Sadda Pind

Sadda Pind is a Punjabi-themed village near Amritsar that gives visitors a glimpse of traditional Punjabi life. The place has traditional Punjabi houses, shops and streets designed like a village. Visitors can watch folk performances such as bhangra and gidda and see local artists making traditional handicrafts. You can also try popular Punjabi food and sweets here.

Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum

It is dedicated to the soldiers from Punjab who fought in different wars and served the country. One of the main attractions here is a 45-metre-high sword, which stands in the centre of the memorial. The museum also has galleries with photographs, weapons, uniforms and other items related to the history of Punjab's soldiers. Visitors can also see old military equipment, including tanks and an aircraft.

Golden Temple may be the heart of Amritsar, but these places show that the city has much more to offer, from history and culture to food and unforgettable experiences.