Amritsar Travellers Can Now Check In Once And Fly Seamlessly To 27 International Destinations

Air India has launched its ‘Easy Connect' services from Amritsar, expanding the Government of India's hub-and-spoke aviation model and bringing seamless international connectivity closer to travellers across Punjab. The service allows passengers flying from Amritsar to complete through check-in for their final international destination, clear immigration formalities at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, and transit through Delhi without collecting and re-checking baggage or changing terminals.

The move is expected to simplify overseas travel while reducing transit time and the challenges often associated with connecting through foreign airports, including foreign language barriers.

Air India has designated two daily flights from Amritsar to Delhi under the Easy Connect programme:

AI1113: Departs Amritsar at 9:10 am and arrives in Delhi at 10:40 am.

AI1115: Departs Amritsar at 10:00 pm and arrives in Delhi at 11:20 pm.

These services offer onward connectivity to 27 international destinations within four hours of arrival in Delhi, covering major cities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, West Asia and Southeast Asia.

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Commenting at the launch, civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said, “The expansion of hub-and-spoke operations to Amritsar is another step towards our vision of building an aviation network that truly serves a New India - one where global access is no longer confined to a handful of metropolitan centres but extends to every region of the country.”

He added that the initiative would bring Punjab closer to the world while boosting tourism, trade, economic growth and cultural exchange.

From Punjab to the world

The morning Easy Connect service has been timed for connections to destinations including London Heathrow, Birmingham, Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, Vienna, Amsterdam, Zurich, Frankfurt and Rome, as well as select destinations in Southeast Asia and West Asia.

The late evening service, on the other hand, provides seamless onward connectivity to destinations in the USA, Canada and Australia, such as New York, Newark, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Phuket, Bali and Dubai.

Air India also plans to become the first Indian airline to implement the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Standard Operating Procedure for inbound hub-and-spoke operations. This will allow international passengers travelling to Amritsar via Delhi to enjoy similarly seamless domestic transfers. The inbound Easy Connect model is expected to be introduced within the next two months.

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The Easy Connect services will be rolled out in phases to more Indian cities in addition to Amritsar and Varanasi, including Ahmedabad, Goa and Kochi, connecting them with Air India's hubs in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to increase international transit through Indian airports. Through the Government of India's hub-and-spoke framework and Air India's growing global network, the Easy Connect programme aims to gradually shift more of this traffic through Indian airports, creating a more seamless travel experience while strengthening India's position as a global aviation gateway.