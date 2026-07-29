'Learn Some Skill': Kangana Ranaut vs CJP's Saurav Das Intensifies

She called them "Generation Gutter, ugly and corrupt" and then added having witnessed such language by student protesters she needed some "healing, digital detox." But then BJP MP Kangana Ranaut dived right back into the same digital universe to deliver some of her choicest takes on the chief Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson, Saurav Das, who had countered the MP's provocative comments.

Listing out her many achievements - a filmmaker, performing artist, producer, screen writer, entrepreneur - the actor-turned-MP underlined that at Das's age, 28, she had two National Awards.

"Yes, I am in politics for the past two years, but I have been in public life for the last 20 years, at his age, I had two National Awards. Yes, as a new parliamentarian I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker, performing artist, producer, screen writer, entrepreneur. But someone like him who is totally useless and unemployed will never understand what it means to be in massive demand at all times at any age," the Lok Sabha MP said.

Das, who is now the chief spokesperson in the CJP, is an investigative journalist.

The comments came after the CJP spokesperson hit back at her for her remarks against the youth protesters.

"Even members of her own party don't pay much heed to Kangana Ranaut or take her seriously, so why should we? I don't think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says. She is a politician now. There were videos from when she visited her constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she remarked that she had expected the job to require very little work, only to realise that being a Member of Parliament involves a massive amount of labour. That speaks volumes about her own seriousness," Das had said.

Ranaut, 40, had some advice to the CJP leader: "start with learning some skill".

"Dear Saurav, your issues are personal. You are not a student. You are simply useless, let's start with learning some skill. It's a good place to start," she advised the CJP leader.

Kangana Ranaut had criticised the recent student protests against NEET examination irregularities, saying the use of "obscene language" and personal attacks during demonstrations were "completely unacceptable" to society.

The BJP MP had also shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, calling the protest videos "puke-inducing." The BJP MP criticised the protesters' style and language.

The CJP led protesters had been demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak. Pradhan resigned as Minister over the weekend and the protests were subsequently called off.