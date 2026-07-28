Gen Z Has Done More For The Country Than You: CJP Slams Kangana Ranaut

Laying into Kangana Ranaut for her "Generation Gutter" remark, the Cockroach Janta Party said the BJP MP lacks seriousness and even people in her own party don't take her seriously.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Ranaut, who was elected from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, had said the language used during the CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and other parts of the country was "puke-inducing" and "crass". She had also questioned the upbringing of the protesters.

"Ewww, who is birthing and raising them... India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels. I need some healing, digital detox." she wrote.

Taking aim at women who were part of the protests, she continued, "They proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks and shamelessly live off their parents' earnings... I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers."

READ | Kangana Ranaut's Crass Comments On Gen Z Trigger Massive Controversy

The remarks prompted outrage, with politicians saying Ranaut should apologise and wondering if she even knew the full form of NEET - the medical entrance test whose paper leak was one of the key triggers for the protests. Live Updates

'Maintain Dignity'

Asked about her comments on Tuesday, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das sought to play down the importance of the actor-turned-politician.

"Look, even people within Kangana Ranaut's own party don't pay much attention to her or take her seriously, so why should we? I don't think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says," Das said.

"She is a politician now. There were videos of her visiting her constituency in Himachal where she said she thought being an MP involved very little work, but it turned out to require a lot of effort. That shows her level of seriousness. She calls us an 'unserious generation', yet she exposed her own lack of seriousness," he sneered.

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The spokesperson termed her choice of words inappropriate and stressed that politicians should mind their language and maintain the dignity of their position.

"Gen Z has done far more for this country than you have, and they continue to do so. Gen Z has worked to restore faith in the nation's democracy- something you haven't done. So, you should definitely keep that in mind," he added.

Protests

The CJP began sustained protests at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and one of their main demands was the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They staged a 'Parliament March' on July 20, which saw protesters being lathicharged, tear-gassed and attacked with pellet guns. Over 118 police personnel, some of whom were attacked by protesters, were also injured.

After two rounds of talks between the Centre and the CJP, Pradhan stepped down on Saturday. The CJP called off its protest hours later, after being assured that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters and that the families of students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak would be compensated.