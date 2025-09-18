Kangana Ranaut Meets Flood Victims, Then Tells Them Her Cafe Made Only Rs 50

Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday expressed her distress over financial losses at her restaurant in Manali when she met residents affected by floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

"Yesterday, my restaurant made only Rs 50 in sales, and I pay Rs 15 lakh in salaries. Please understand my pain too. I am also a Himachali and a resident of this place," she said.

Her remarks came as dozens of families in her constituency continued to cope with the aftermath of landslides, flash floods, and heavy rainfall that have devastated large parts of the hill state.

Ms Ranaut, who launched her Manali-based restaurant The Mountain Story earlier this year, had promoted it on social media as a place that would serve authentic Himachali cuisine. Located in a region heavily dependent on tourism, the cafe has now seen its business affected by the disruption caused by rain and landslides.

During her tour of Solang and Palchan, Ms Ranaut was accompanied by BJP leader and former MLA from Manali, Govind Singh Thakur. Local residents briefed her about the scale of damage, explaining that 15 to 16 houses had been declared unsafe and their occupants had been moved to safer ground.

They told her that the entire Solang village was at imminent risk of landslides, with the Beas river gradually eroding the mountain on which the settlement stands. Villagers suggested that diverting the river's flow was a pressing need to prevent further erosion.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur. On Thursday, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with thunderstorms in Shimla, Kangra, Palampur, Murari Devi and Sundernagar. Gusty winds of 33-35 kmph lashed Tabo and Bajaura, the Met office reported.

As a result of the weather, road connectivity has been severely disrupted. A total of 566 roads were closed on Thursday morning, including two national highways - NH-3 (Attari-Leh road) and NH-503A (Amritsar-Bhota road). Of these, 203 roads are blocked in Mandi, 156 in Kullu, and 50 in Shimla.

According to figures released by the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the monsoon season, which began on June 20, has caused extensive damage across the state.

At least 419 people have died so far, out of which 237 deaths are rain-related, including 52 in landslides, 45 due to falls from steep slopes, 40 from drowning, 17 from cloudbursts, and 11 from flash floods. At least 182 people have died in road accidents during the same period.

