Watch: Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule Dance At Naveen Jindal's Daughter's Wedding

Forgetting political differences, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, and NCP's Supriya Sule took the stage at the wedding festivities of Yashaswini Jindal, daughter of industrialist-politician Naveen Jindal. In videos from the sangeet night, they and other prominent personalities were seen performing to the Bollywood song Deewangi Deewangi from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. The clip showed them dancing in sync as Naveen Jindal joined them on the stage.

Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Sule, Mahua Moitra Shake A Leg Together At Naveen Jindal's Daughter's Wedding Festivities pic.twitter.com/giLKKSGO4O — NDTV (@ndtv) December 7, 2025

Ranaut had earlier shared rehearsal photos, writing, “Some filmy moments with fellow parliamentarians ha ha. Rehearsing for [Naveen Jindal] ji's daughter's wedding sangeet.”

Jindal Brothers' Viral Dance Moment

The wedding of Yashaswini Jindal and Shashwat Somani, held at the Jindal residence in Delhi, drew several political leaders and business figures. Among the evening's standout moments was a rare joint performance by the four Jindal brothers, Ratan, Prithviraj, Sajjan, and Naveen, who danced to Daler Mehndi's 1990s hit Na Na Na Re.

The video, shared by Sangita Jindal, wife of Sajjan Jindal, captured the brothers laughing and celebrating together. “It was wonderful to see all my brothers in law dancing together...on the occasion of yashasvini and shashwats wedding! Feel so blessed,” she wrote.

It was wonderful to see all my brother in laws dancing together ! ⁦@MPNaveenJindal⁩ ⁦@sajjanjindal⁩ ratan bhaiya and prithvi bhaiya on the occasion of yashasvini and shashwats wedding! Feel so blessed???????? pic.twitter.com/ua80fhPkHz — Sangita Jindal (@SangitaSJindal) December 6, 2025

Naveen Jindal, the youngest of the four brothers, is the chairman of Jindal Steel & Power and currently the BJP MP from Kurukshetra. He first entered Parliament in 2004 as a Congress MP before switching to the BJP in 2024.

The Jindal family, led earlier by matriarch Savitri Jindal, is estimated by Forbes to have a net worth exceeding $36 billion, placing them among India's richest.

Who Is Yashaswini Jindal?

Yashaswini, born in 1999, is the only daughter of Naveen and noted Kuchipudi dancer Shallu Jindal. Educated in Delhi and later at Yale University, she holds a degree in psychology and a certificate in advanced Mandarin. She has trained in Kuchipudi under celebrated gurus Raja, Radha, and Kaushalya Reddy and has previously been recognised with Delhi's Stylish Youth Icon and ICUNR awards.

Who Is Shashwat Somani?

Her groom, Shashwat Somani, belongs to the Somani business family. Son of Sandeep and Sumita Somani, he is part of Somany Impresa Ltd, a major player in glass, sanitaryware, and construction materials. He currently heads strategy at the company. Shashwat studied economics and psychology at UCLA and holds an MBA from London Business School.