Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Sule's Dance Rehearsal For Naveen Jindal's Daughter's Wedding

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared glimpses from a dance rehearsal for the pre-wedding celebrations of fellow MP Naveen Jindal's daughter.

Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, posted the image on Instagram. She was seen practising for a sangeet performance alongside Jindal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule in the photograph.

“Some filmy moments with fellow parliamentarians ha ha. Rehearsing for [Naveen Jindal] ji's daughter's wedding sangeet,” she wrote.

Politicians from across parties are attending the wedding festivities of Jindal's daughter.

The industrialist and chairman of Jindal Steel & Power first entered Parliament as a Congress MP from Kurukshetra in 2004 and was re-elected in 2009. He quit the party in March 2024 and joined the BJP, returning to the Lok Sabha as the party's representative from Kurukshetra, Haryana.

His political roots run deep. His mother, Savitri Jindal, stepped into public life after the death of her husband, industrialist-politician OP Jindal. She won the 2005 Hisar bypoll on a Congress ticket and retained the seat in 2009. A former Haryana cabinet minister, she rose to become one of the Congress' most influential leaders in the state. After losing in 2014 and sitting out the 2019 election, she quit Congress in 2024 following her son's exit. She then contested the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls as an Independent from Hisar, won the seat, and subsequently extended support to the BJP.

The photo of Ranaut, Moitra and Sule is likely to spark social-media chatter, given the leaders' history of sharp political exchanges. Moitra has long been one of the BJP's most vocal critics, frequently accusing the government of eroding constitutional safeguards, enabling institutional overreach, stifling dissent, and steering India towards democratic backsliding.

Their public clashes are not new. In 2020, Moitra took aim at the Centre after Ranaut was granted Y+ CRPF security, questioning why “Bollywood Twitterati” received elite protection when India's police-to-population ratio remained among the lowest globally. At the time, Ranaut had been locked in a confrontation with the then Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.