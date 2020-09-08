'Bollywood Twitterati Getting Y+ Security': Trinamool MP Attacks Centre

The Bengal leader described Kangana Ranaut as "Bollywood Twitterati" (file)

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday questioned the Centre's "use of resources" after it granted a "Y plus" security cover to actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been attacking the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Bengal leader, in a blistering attack, described the award-winning actor as "Bollywood Twitterati".

"Why are Bollywood twitterati getting Y+ security when India has a police-to-population ratio of 138 per lakh and ranks 5th lowest globally among 71 countries? No better use of resources, Misiter Home Minister?" she tweeted.

No better use of resources, Mister Home Minister? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 7, 2020

Ms Ranaut, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police over its handling of the actor's death, on Monday became the first Bollywood star to receive CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) security cover. She will be protected by a Personal Security Officer and 11 armed policemen including commandos.

The "Queen" actor now joins an elite club that includes Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Ms Ranaut, currently based in her native Himachal Pradesh, had said under the current state government, she feared living in Mumbai. Her remark had prompted a sharp response from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who said she must not come to the city if she felt insecure.

Ms Ranaut later triggered a controversy while responding to Mr Raut's attack as she tweeted: "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir?"

Several Sena leaders, including Mr Raut, have made controversial remarks against her since.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, meanwhile, called the Centre's decision "surprising and sad".

"The Centre's move to provide security to people who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra is surprising and also sad. This state belongs to all people, including the BJP. Kangana Ranaut comments should be condemned by all," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The "Queen" actor has announced she would arrive in Mumbai on September 9, setting up a possible clash with the Sena workers.