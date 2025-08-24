2-Km Crater Forms In Rajasthan Village As Dam Overflows Due To Heavy Rain

A 2-km ditch has formed at a village in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur village after the Surwal dam overflowed. The water flowed over fields and the Jadawata village bore the brunt of the destruction. A ditch 2 km long, 100 feet wide and 55 feet deep has formed near the village.

Experts said if the rain continues, the situation may worsen.

The ditch stands over acres of farm land. Two houses, two shops and two temples collapsed as the water from across the fields flowed into the ditch, forming a waterfall of sorts.

The army and relief forces have been stationed in the area and nearby houses have been evacuated. The administration is constantly monitoring the situation.

On receiving information about the ditch, local MLA and minister Karodi Lal Meena visited the affected area. He instructed the officials to divert water with the help of machines.

The villagers, though, say it is now almost impossible to stop the soil erosion.

Heavy rains have created havoc across vast stretches of Rajasthan.

Many villages have been completely submerged and others have been completely cut off.

The maximum impact is being seen in Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur and Jhalawar. More than 400 kutcha and pucca houses have collapsed in Digod subdivision including Hariji's Nimoda village of Kota.

Hundreds of people are forced to live in relief camps.

The army and the national and state disaster relief forces have been at work rescuing the locals.