Rajasthan Forest Guard Recruitment: When Will RSSB Release Detailed Notification For 785 Posts

Rajasthan RSSB Forst Guard Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has earlier issued a short notice for the recruitment of 785 posts including Forest Guard, Forester and Surveyor. Candidates are now awaiting the detailed notification, which will provide information on the application start date and other key guidelines.

Once released, the long notification will be available for download under the "Advertisement" section on the official website - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short advertisement, the recruitment includes 259 Forester posts, 483 Forest Guard posts and 43 Surveyor posts. These positions fall under Pay Level 8, 4 and 5, respectively. Eligible applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age.

Eligibility Criteria

For the Forester post, candidates must have passed Class 12 from RBSE or CBSE. They should also have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and familiarity with Rajasthan's culture.

Applicants for the Forest Guard post need to have cleared Class 10.

For the Surveyor post, candidates must have completed Class 12 along with an ITI Certificate in Civil Survey or a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.

The short notice also states that details regarding the registration schedule, application fee, selection process, post classification, age relaxation, exam pattern and syllabus will be announced through the detailed notification.

When Will Board Release Forest Guard Recruitment Notification?

Aspirants can expect the long advertisment to be released soon on the official website of the board.