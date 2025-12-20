Who Was Dipu Chandra Das, Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh

Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh's Mymensingh city on Thursday night following allegations of blasphemy, in an incident that has sparked widespread outrage.

Das was 25 years old and belonged to the Hindu community. He was living in Mymensingh, where he worked as a factory worker to earn a living.

He was employed at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area of the city.

Local and eyewitness accounts cited by Bangladeshi Bengali news outlet Barta Bazar said the allegations spread rapidly within the factory premises and surrounding areas, triggering tension. An angry mob later assaulted Das, beating him severely. He reportedly died on the spot due to the attack.

Inspector (Investigation) of Bhaluka Model Police Station Abdul Malek said that after the killing, the mob left Das's body on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire, bringing traffic on both sides of the road to a standstill.

Father Recounts Horror

NDTV spoke to Dipu Chandra Das's father, Ravilal Das, who recounted the events leading up to his son's death. He said the family first learned about the incident through social media.

"We saw it on Facebook. From Facebook we started hearing things, then more people were saying it - and then we found out when someone said to me , my brother...my brother, he was beaten, beaten badly. Then my uncle came after half an hour later and told me they took my son...and they tied him to a tree," Ravilal Das told NDTV describing how the lynch mob committed the crime.

The grieving father said the mob then poured kerosene on his son and set him on fire. "His burned body was left outside. They tied the burned torso and head outside together. It was horrible," he said.

Government Condemns Lynching

In a statement issued on Friday, Bangladesh's interim government condemned the lynching, calling it an act with no place in the country. "There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," the statement said.

However, Ravilal Das said the family has received no direct assurance so far. "No one from the government has given any kind of assurance. No one said anything," he told NDTV.

7 Arrested In Lynching Case

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals in connection with the brutal beating and murder of Dipu Chandra Das. In a statement on X, the Bangladesh government said that the arrests followed a series of operations conducted by RAB-14 across various locations.

গ্রেফতারকৃতরা… — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) December 20, 2025

The suspects have been identified as Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali, 5. Nijum Uddin, 6. Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46)

"Poor Labourer, Sole Breadwinner": Taslima Nasreen On Lynching Of Dipu Das

Exiled Bangladeshi author and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen on Saturday alleged that Dipu Chandra Das was falsely accused of blasphemy and was abandoned by the police despite being under their protection.

In a post on X, Nasreen said Dipu Chandra Das was a poor labourer and a Muslim coworker sought to punish Dipu over a trivial matter and publicly accused him of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet, triggering mob violence.

"That was enough," Nasreen wrote, alleging that an angry crowd attacked Dipu and brutally assaulted him. She claimed that the police eventually rescued Dipu and took him into custody, placing him under police protection.

Highlighting the impact on the victim's family, Nasreen said Dipu Chandra Das was the sole breadwinner, supporting his disabled father, mother, wife and child.

Priyanka Gandhi, Pawan Kalyan Condemn Hindu Man's Lynching

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the "heinous crime against humanity" as a stain on any civilized society, while Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan issued a poignant reminder of the historical ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The news of the brutal murder of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das by a mob in Bangladesh is extremely disturbing. In any civilised society, discrimination, violence, and murder based on religion, caste, or identity are crimes against humanity."

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on X, "History remembers sacrifice. But today, the soil that was once liberated with Indian blood is being stained with the blood of innocent minorities. In 1971, our Indian Armed Forces stood for the oppressed."

He added, "Our brave soldiers didn't just fight a war; they fought for the identity and dignity of millions of people of what is now called Bangladesh. Nearly 3,900 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives, and over 10,000 were injured to ensure the birth of Bangladesh. We gave our lives so that others could live in peace."

(With inputs from agencies)