13-Year-Old Australian Boy Called "Superhuman" After Swimming 4 Hours To Save Family

In a feat described as "superhuman" by rescuers, a 13-year-old boy from Perth swam for four hours through rough seas to save his mother and two younger siblings after they were swept offshore in Western Australia. The incident happened on January 30 while they were on vacation in Quindalup. According to the Guardian, strong winds and large waves pushed the family, including Austin Appelbee, his mother Joanne (47), brother Beau (12), and sister Grace (8), out into Geographe Bay while they were using hired paddleboards and a kayak.

The 13-year-old bravely paddled his kayak back towards shore before it was hit by rough seas. He then swam for an incredible four hours to reach the shore and alert others, ensuring their safety. Remarkably, he swam the first two hours with a life jacket but ditched it for the final two hours because it was slowing him down.

After reaching the shore, Austin collapsed from exhaustion but managed to run another 2 kilometres to find a phone and raise the alarm at approximately 6 pm.

The Rescue

A multi-agency search involving helicopters and boats located the remaining family members around 8:30 pm, clinging to a single paddleboard nearly 14 kilometres offshore. The trio was pulled out of the water by a volunteer marine rescue vessel and returned to shore. Authorities credited Austin's detailed description of their equipment with helping rescuers find the family within an hour of the search launch. Despite the traumatic experience and physical exhaustion, all family members were rescued safely and treated for minor injuries.

"Thankfully, all three people were wearing life jackets, which contributed to their survival. The actions of the 13-year-old boy cannot be praised highly enough—his determination and courage ultimately saved the lives of his mother and siblings," Inspector James Bradley of the Southwest District Office said in a statement.

Paul Bresland, the commander for Naturaliste Volunteer Marine Rescue, described the teen's efforts as "superhuman." Speaking to ABC News, he said, "He swam in, he reckons, the first two hours with a life jacket on. The brave fella thought he was not going to make it with a life jacket on, so he ditched it, and he swam the next two hours without a life jacket."