Inside Kangana Ranaut's Rs 30 Crore Manali Mansion With Mountain Views, Yoga Room, Glass Conservatory

Kangana Ranaut is a Member of Parliament, an actor, and a producer. She is fierce, outspoken, and unapologetic. Born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh, she is a true-blue Pahadi who is often spotted sharing sneak peeks of the local culture through festival celebrations and culinary tablescapes.

The Bharat Bhagya Vidhata star has a mansion in Manali, which she reportedly bought for Rs 30 crore. According to DNA, she invested Rs 10 crore in the property after the success of Queen and another Rs 20 crore over the years to turn it into her dream home.

Taking to Instagram in January 2018, she shared a glimpse of her home. The caption read, "Look what Kangana Ranaut gifted herself on the New Year." Designed by Shabnam Gupta, the home also featured in Architectural Digest.

Inside Kangana Ranaut's Manali Home

A source close to the actor told DNA, "It's an eight-bedroom house with all the windows opening up to views of the mountains. Each room has a step-out balcony. There is a rooftop glass conservatory, so that there is ample sunlight during the winters."

Located 2,000 metres above sea level, the mansion is a tranquil sanctuary. It is exactly what people dream their retirement home should be: nestled amid greenery, surrounded by mountains, and right in the lap of nature.

It isn't white like the farmhouses in the West but boasts a royal grey hue, making it stand apart from nearby properties with green and red sloping roofs. Not to mention the snow-capped peaks that are visible from the actor's home.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Kangana revealed, "I gave Shabnam carte blanche, except for the timber ceiling in the living room, which I took a picture of in New York and sent to her." She trusted her designer with everything.

Her bedroom has all-white interiors and exudes Victorian-era charm. The accent wooden chair with a gold finish and rani-pink accents is a standout detail. The bedside table, the chest of drawers right in front of the mirror, and every piece of furniture complement one another.

The entire house boasts mountain charm, complete with a wooden staircase and family photos. "I thought this would be a retreat, but it's the ultimate party house," she told the publication, adding that her father helped her supervise the purchase and renovation of the property.

The mansion has a yoga room with hardwood flooring and a vaulted concrete ceiling. Her living room features the wooden ceiling for which she shared a design reference with her interior designer.

It has multiple windows, allowing ample natural light to brighten the space. Two sofas are placed on a stunning floral rug, adding a luxurious finish to the room.

The mansion also has a glass room that offers an uninterrupted view of the mountains. A sofa and chairs have been placed in the space so that the actor can host guests. Irrespective of which room you are in, there are windows from where you can admire the surrounding mountains and be mesmerised.

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