Kangana Ranaut Stuns In A Rs 15,500 Polka Saree, Necklace Worth Rs 13 Lakh At <i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> Event

Kangana Ranaut is not just vocal for local, but her everyday drapes also align with what she preaches on social media. The Member of Parliament is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 12, 2026.

For a media interaction event, the Padma Shri recipient brought back Bollywood retro glam. The highlight of her look, however, was her polka-floral saree - a breezy drape that layered elegance with chic flair.

Kangana Ranaut Polka-Floral Saree

Kangana Ranaut's ivory polka-floral saree is from the shelves of The Silk Story. With a price tag of Rs 15,500, it's a perfect summer drape that every saree lover must have in their closet. Who thought that black polka dots could complement vibrant floral patterns, adding a breath of fresh glam to the silhouette?

The actor paired it with a cream-coloured blouse featuring similar floral patterns, minus the polka dots. It featured a V-neck at the front and a square neckline at the back. Not to mention, the sleeveless straps added contrast against the drape without stealing the spotlight.

Kangana Ranaut's Jewels And Shoes

To further elevate the look and add a royal touch, the four-time National Award recipient opted for stunning jewellery by Amaris. The Nizam's Pearl Necklace, priced at Rs 13,63,000, was the centrepiece that tied the entire look together. The polki-set pendant anchored the jewellery piece, which featured South Sea pearls and 12 carats of polki and round diamonds.

Accentuating the royal look were her Savera Studs from the same brand. Made with 18K gold, 3-carat polkis, and diamonds, they commanded attention while effortlessly blending with Kangana's outfit. The earrings came priced at Rs 6,73,000.

To complete the look, the actor styled the Toffee Suede Crossover Slingback shoes by Jimmy Choo. The price of the pair on the official website is 675 euros (approximately Rs 73,836).

Kangana Ranaut's Makeup And Hairstyle

Bringing the retro glam era back was Kangana Ranaut's hairstyle - a neat high ponytail with ends curved outwards. Her shiny locks were styled to perfection.

For her makeup, the actor opted for a clean matte base, finished with blush placed on the high points of her cheeks, winged liner, pink eyeshadow, nude lips, and a hint of brown shadow below the lower lashline. Not to forget the French nail tips, which summed up the chic look.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a patriotic film based on the true events of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. It showcases the bravery of Cama Hospital's staff, including nurses and ward boys, who kept almost 400 patients alive. Apart from Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the cast includes Girija Oak, Amrutha Namdev, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey, and Priya Berde.

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